Twas Days Before Christmas
Twas days before
Christmas, with money soon to be spent
Bank accounts and credit cards, will be drained to the last cent
Shoppers will hunt
merchandise from morning til night
They’ll get what they want or put up a fight
Crowds gather to be
first in the stores
It would be safer to fight in the wars
The month before
Christmas is no time to sing
It’s time to rush out and buy the right things
Don’t worry about how
you can pay for it all
It will be way past the new year when creditors call
Everyone will love
you, they’ll all think your great
Just take out a loan, at a huge interest rate
Remember the spirit of
Christmas is not just about cash
There’s credit and debit and whatever you’ve got stashed
The season is about
giving and not what you receive
But if you get something good you’ll certainly be relieved
Be sure to enjoy all
the holiday cheer
Because it won’t be long before bankruptcy’s here
Just keep wishing like
Wall Street you’ll get a big bail out
After all wishing and hoping is what Christmas is about