Letters Twas Days Before Christmas

Twas days before Christmas, with money soon to be spent

Bank accounts and credit cards, will be drained to the last cent

Shoppers will hunt merchandise from morning til night

They’ll get what they want or put up a fight

Crowds gather to be first in the stores

It would be safer to fight in the wars

The month before Christmas is no time to sing

It’s time to rush out and buy the right things

Don’t worry about how you can pay for it all

It will be way past the new year when creditors call

Everyone will love you, they’ll all think your great

Just take out a loan, at a huge interest rate

Remember the spirit of Christmas is not just about cash

There’s credit and debit and whatever you’ve got stashed

The season is about giving and not what you receive

But if you get something good you’ll certainly be relieved

Be sure to enjoy all the holiday cheer

Because it won’t be long before bankruptcy’s here

Just keep wishing like Wall Street you’ll get a big bail out

After all wishing and hoping is what Christmas is about

