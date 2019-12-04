Eat This Enter the Fifth Annual Pie Contest Start Planning Your Sweet and/or Savory Treat for December 15 Showdown

Whether you’re a French apple aficionado or a mincemeat master, the Santa Barbara Pie Contest is the only place to strut your pastry pants while competing for a crusty crown against a bevy of brave bakers. Going down at 3 p.m. sharp on Sunday, December 15, a Potek Winery (406 E. Haley St.), the contest’s judges — myself so happily included — will be evaluating flavor, crust, filling, and creativity in awarding titles for Best Sweet Pie (fruit, custard, nut, etc.) and Best Savory Pie (meat or vegetable). There’s also a People’s Choice for best overall pie and a Junior Division for bakers 13 and younger. Winners will be feted by 4:30 p.m. For those who merely want to eat and drink without the threat of competition, you can enter for a suggested $15 donation, with proceeds going to the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County. Ready to bake? Buy your $25 participation ticket and learn all the rules at sbpiecontest.com.

