Another Perspective

The letter from Lou Cannon regarding Supervisor Das Williams support of the Summerland community after the debris flow requires a response. Immediately after the emergency, residents of Summerland were required to shelter in place because access to the community was obviously limited.

While it appears that during his walks along Lillie Avenue Mr. Cannon did not encounter Das Williams, I personally saw Supervisor Williams several times at the Red Cross station and personally thanked him for showing up to distribute water and provisions to residents of Summerland in the days after the debris flow.

It’s unfortunate that Mr. Cannon did not contact the Red Cross, call the supervisor’s office, or ask other Summerland residents if Das Williams participated in the distribution activities of the Red Cross before he jumped to conclusions. It would have been an easy fact to confirm.

