Heavenly Haven in Summerland

Address: 209 Greenwell Avenue

Status: On the market

Price: $6,395,000

I know, I know. We need the sweet, gentle rain that we’ve enjoyed the past couple of weeks. It helps the flowers grow and makes beautiful rainbows. I’ve even been advised that rainy days help us enjoy sunshine that much more. But between you and me, I’d choose warm, sunny days 365 days a year if I could. Summer is unabashedly my favorite season, and its one reason that I’ve always been drawn to the idyllic seaside town of Summerland.

On a recent sunny afternoon, I drove slowly down the charming main strip, and watched a mix of surfers, shoppers, families, and tourists amble into and out of the antique stores, coffee shops, and restaurants that make up downtown Summerland.

On the countrified side of town, around the corner from The Sacred Space and above the aptly named Ocean View Park, lies a magical hilltop property at 209 Greenwell Avenue.

A meandering private drive up winds toward the house, past groves of colorful bird-of-paradise and walls of blooming bougainvillea. As I rose higher, the magnificence of this location became vividly clear, as the jaw-dropping 360-degree views just kept getting better.

Photo: JIM BARTSCH 209 Greenwell Avenue

Surrounded on all sides by foothills sprinkled with horses and avocado groves and buffered by the mountains behind and the ocean stretching across the horizon, the view is broken up only by gently rolling hills below and silhouettes of the Channel Islands in the distance. Its 11 magical acres are dotted with stately palms, along with persimmon, citrus, and avocado trees,

I started my tour of the property on the huge front deck. I could have stayed right there, soaking in the view, and been happy for hours. It’s the setting rather than the house itself that is so magical. The deck is large enough for dining and entertaining and has a wrap-around balcony leading into the house. So I tore myself away and went on in.

Inside, the house takes full advantage of its natural setting. The kitchen’s warm wood surfaces are bathed in light. A huge center island provides extra dining and prep options, and a walk-in pantry offers plenty of storage. A separate wet bar with serving area and a pass-through counter into the family room are bonuses for entertaining. High, open-beamed cathedral ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows show off the panoramic views from the adjoining family room.

Photo: Jim Bartsch 209 Greenwell Avenue

The sense of spaciousness continues in the living room, with soaring ceilings and dramatic windows. One entire wall is faced with natural stone and incorporates a stunning fireplace. The balcony beckons from this room, as well, conjuring visions of star-gazing both inside and out almost year-round.

Just off the living room lies the master suite, with another fireplace and private access to the wrap-around balcony. The bright master bathroom has a white-tiled tub with a peekaboo-view window and separate shower. As the only sleeping quarters on this floor, the master suite provides seclusion plus the convenience of single-level living.

Downstairs, a central foyer leads to two full bedrooms and two baths on one side of the house, plus a large bedroom suite on the other. The suite opens onto a private patio with brilliant red hibiscus and stately native palms.

Photo: Jim Bartsch 209 Greenwell Avenue

The downstairs layout provides flexibility, with multiple exterior doorways, and access to the garage. In the center of this level, a spacious wood-paneled family room is ready to use as a playroom, media room, or simply a perfect space to watch a football game.

I walked back upstairs and spent a few more minutes sitting on the front deck, soaking up the sunshine and watching the ocean glitter in the distance. This hilltop haven offers a private refuge from which to watch sunrises, sunsets, and whales migrating through the Santa Barbara Channel far below, all just three minutes up the road from downtown Summerland. While the existing house is charming, the property allows the right buyer the opportunity to build their dream home. I’m sure I could enjoy this heavenly spot in any weather, but since I’m dreaming, if I get to choose, let’s go ahead and make it summertime all the time.

209 Greenwell Avenue is currently for sale in Summerland, listed by Riskin Partners of Village Properties Realtors. Reach Riskin Partners at (805) 565-8600 or team@riskinpartners.com.

