Letters Clean Up the Smell

I would like to congratulate the Air Pollution Control District (APCD) for doing a great job at meeting the California Ozone Standard. Now, how about the APCD turning its attention to the trivial little matter of the foul odor permeating the Carpinteria Valley? — mainly the marijuana nursery odor that has invaded our homes for the last two and a half years. I don’t know how long it took them to meet the California Ozone Standards, but if they take up this challenge, it won’t take two and a half years to clean what the Dutch cartel has done to our former fresh-air smelling valley.

Do your job, county, and clean up the air in the Carpinteria Valley, instead of catering to the Carpinteria Area Marijuana Cartel.

