Announcement Santa Barbara County Animal Services Hosts First Animal Adopt-a-thon of the Year

Join Santa Barbara County Animal Services this Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. at PetSmart in Goleta for the first adopt-a-thon of the year. There will be many wonderful dogs available for adoption or for short-term foster during the shelter’s Foster Express Challenge which continues through January 10, 2020.

“We’ve been so pleased with how our foster program and adoptions went over the holidays!” says Director Tara Diller. “We can’t wait for what Animal Services has in store for 2020.”

The Goleta PetSmart is located at 7090 Hollister Ave, Goleta, CA 93117. For more information, call 805-681-5285. Bring home a new four-legged family member in 2020 and make it the best year yet!

