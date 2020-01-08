Music Review | Kaytranada’s ‘Bubba’ Montreal Producer Showcases Funk-Influenced Sounds

Montreal producer Kaytranada has released Bubba, the follow-up to his critically acclaimed debut record 99.9%. While 99.9% saw him dabbling in complementing his guests with a variety of beats, on Bubba, which showcases crisp, funk-influenced sounds, Kaytranada has cultivated a sonic identity that forces his features into adapting to the tracks which he’s worked to direct cohesively. Kaytranada samples the funky energy of soulful tracks and intertwines them with his signature bounce to bring together a fusion of house beats with obscure basslines that shelter a variety of guests properly.

The woeful dance gem “Vex-Oh” transitions effortlessly into the minimalist yet mesmerizing instrumental “Scared To Death,” which evokes the nostalgia of a Miami Vice aesthetic. On “10%” — the first single released ahead of Bubba, which features hypnotic vocals from Kali Uchis — Kaytranada gains a momentum that spirals through the standout track “Need It” and effortlessly transitions into “Taste.” These three tracks alone establish his consistent flow that make the album sound like a live deejay set. Through developing a groovy sound that bridges the gap between quintessential jazz and classic hip-hop grooves, Kaytranada proves, in a world full of division, his capability to unite listeners with fluid rhythms.

