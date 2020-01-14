Capitol Letters The Independent Index Fun with Numbers, As Actual Voting Is Set to Start In 2020 Race

In less than 20 days, the first ballots will be cast in the pivotal election to decide if Donald Trump’s narcissistic nihilism wins a second term.

On February 3 in Iowa, a collection of overwhelmingly white Democrats, a group numbering about one-third the population of Santa Barbara County, will vote for preferred party nominees and begin to shape the campaign narrative leading to the momentous November 3 election.

Here is a selection of benchmark data points to help make sense of the race amid the blizzard of bewildering media coverage to come.

