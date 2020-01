Extra! Rincon Classic 2020 Video Contest

Vote for your favorite surf video! Voting runs until 12pm the Sunday after the Rincon Classic (waiting period runs January 18th-March 1st).



The audience choice award will be announced and screened at the Rincon Classic awards ceremony.

1st place: $100 cash, Custom CI Surfboard

2nd place: $50 cash, prize bag

3rd place: Prize bag

Add to Favorites