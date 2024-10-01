Pro-Trump Rally ‘Cruises’ Through Santa Barbara Area

This article was underwritten in part by the Mickey Flacks Journalism Fund for Social Justice, a proud, innovative supporter of local news. To make a contribution go to sbcan.org/journalism_fund.

Donald Trump supporters gathered near Dos Pueblos High School at about 10 a.m. on Saturday to “cruise” through the area in cars, pickups, and detached semi-trucks as part of a rally hosted by the group 805 Patriots. By 10:30 a.m., about 70 vehicles had assembled along Cathedral Oaks Road, decorated with American flags and MAGA gear, including flags proclaiming “Jesus Is My Savior, Trump Is My President” and a banner stating “Trump was right about everything.”

The 805 Patriots then put on a social gathering outside the Timbers Roadhouse, where vendors sold MAGA merch. Attendees skewed older and white, but small groups of Latinx and Gen Z supporters, especially young men, were included in the mix. Many came from other counties in California to attend the rally, but some supporters were local, including the event’s organizer, who said he was from Santa Barbara and started organizing Trump rallies four years ago around Southern California.

Bumper stickers for sale at the rally’s gathering near Timbers Roadhouse. | Credit: Christina McDermott

MAGA merchandise sold after the rally’s cruising event included bedazzled hats supporting Trump. | Credit: Christina McDermott

A crowd gathers to socialize as part of the Trump rally. | Credit: Christina McDermott

Vehicles line Cathedral Oaks Road ahead of the ‘cruising’ portion of the Trump rally. | Credit: Christina McDermott

Vehicles ahead of the rally’s cruise were decorated in American flags and MAGA paraphernalia. | Credit: Christina McDermott

The demographics at the rally reflected, to some extent, Trump’s supporters nationwide. A CNN poll published on September 24 found that Trump led among white voters. Although most voters under 30 support Kamala Harris, Trump sees much greater support from young men than young women, according to an NBC News poll from earlier this month, with an only four-point difference between the candidates. While a majority of Hispanic and Latinx voters polled by the Pew Research Center support or lean toward Harris, a growing share of Latinx voters support Trump in some regions around the country, like in Texas and Florida.

A little less than two-thirds of Santa Barbara County voted for President Biden in the 2020 election. Support for Biden was higher in the southern portion of the county, with several districts around Santa Maria and Lompoc voting for Trump.