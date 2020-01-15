Letters Support for Laura Capps

I support Laura Capps as the new supervisor of District 1 because of her dedication, like mine, to fighting for social justice.

Laura’s has a long record of fighting for the environment, serving as a board member of the Community Environment Council. She also has been a passionate champion of education, for making our schools safer and more sustainable. As the incoming president of the Santa Barbara’s Board of Education, she is known to be responsive to the needs of all studentsthroughout the county. She has tirelessly worked with nonprofits in our community to end poverty and help working moms.

Her dedication to these social justice causes is why I believe she is the best choice on March 3, when the primary will effectively conclude the race.

