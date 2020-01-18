Letters Registering to Vote

I read the article regarding the non-partisan voter registration in Isla Vista. As a trained participant in a voter integrity project, having students register at the online Secretary State Office is not fake but brilliant.

Look at the information collected on a voter registration card: Legal name, driver’s license, birth date, and much more. This is personal information, and if it fell into the wrong hands could lead to not just voter fraud but identity theft.

Voting in your hometown, where your family is personally impacted by the vote, makes total sense. Why vote in a region that you will be pulling out of in a few years and where your vote has no consequence to your future?

I think that all college students should be voting in their hometowns. That is responsible and informed voting.

