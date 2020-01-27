Letters A Rite of Passage

After reading Janet Lucy and Terri Alison’s excellent book Moon Mother, Moon Daughter, my friends and I formed a small group, meeting for several months, to honor our daughters’ passage into womanhood. We chose rituals that our girls were comfortable with. Far from producing embarrassment and shame, the supportive group was there to empower and impart knowledge to our girls, so they might forgo the embarrassment and shame that was part of my generation’s upbringing.

There’s nothing wrong with honoring the moon — which by the way does influence our menses. What Starshine is calling woo-woo, I call biology.

Independent, what was your intention by including the bloodbath photo from The Shining in the online version? Scaring young women to death over a natural phenomenon? An unfortunate choice.

