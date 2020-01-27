Petra Mints Make Microdosing Easy

When Scott Palmer and Kristi Knoblich founded Kiva Confections in 2010, the cannabis edibles market was in a dismal place. They didn’t taste very good, for starters, but more concerning, the dosage wasn’t quite consistent, meaning each gummy or cookie packed an element of psychoactive surprise.

Edibles have endured a revolution since — they are now more diverse and controlled than any aspect of the industry — and yet, Kiva is still leading the way. One of the company’s most popular products are the Petra Mints, which offer a 2.5mg dose of THC in each tablet. Palmer answered a few of my questions about the product via email.

Where do the 2.5mg Petra Mints fit into Kiva’s wide range of products? Kiva’s mission is to change how the world views and uses cannabis. Offering a wide assortment of product formats, tastes, and potencies allows us to reach a variety of consumers.

Some may have never even tried edibles before. For them, Petra is the perfect introductory product. Most flavors contain 2.5mg of THC, a modest dose whose relaxing and mood-boosting benefits will be enjoyable to most people.