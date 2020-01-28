Briefs Carpinteria Adopts Anti-Racism Resolution

The Carpinteria City Council adopted a resolution condemning the rise of white nationalism and white supremacy, citing the connection between recent mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio; El Paso, Texas; and Pittsburg and shooters inspired by and infused with racist ideology. Councilmember Fred Shaw proposed the resolution after seeing the City of Goleta adopt a similar measure. The vote was unanimous.

City Manager Dave Durflinger stated there have been no incidents in Carpinteria giving rise to Shaw’s motion. The Carpinteria City Council has adopted similar symbolic resolutions in the recent past, such as last year’s call to protect immigrant minors held in detention facilities while seeking asylum in the United States.

