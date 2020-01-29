Music Kotor Art Concert Musicians from Montenegro to Perform at UCSB and Music Academy

Photo: Lauren McIntire

In recent years the sister city relationship between Kotor, Montenegro and Santa Barbara has grown in a number of ways. From water polo to chamber music, the two locations have discovered common interests that have fostered a broad spirit of international understanding. On Friday, January 31, two top performing artists from Montenegro will play a pair of concerts alongside musicians trained in UCSB’s Department of Music and at the Music Academy of the West. The concerts take place at 12:30pm in Karl Geiringer Hall at UCSB, and at 7pm in Weinman Hall at the Music Academy of the West. Pianist Andrija Jovović will be joined by Nastasja Vojinović, violin, Katrina Agate, cello, and Sara Bashore, violin and viola. The program features works by Mozart, Dvorák, Shostakovich, and Fauré. Admission to the UCSB recital is free. Tickets for the concert at the Music Academy can be obtained by going to sbkotorsistercity.com or by emailing sjldenise@cox.net.

Add to Favorites