Supervisor Hart Invites Constituents to ‘Coffee with Your County Supervisor’
Santa Barbara – Supervisor Gregg Hart announced public office hours to be held for Second District constituents in front of Lighthouse Coffee on the Mesa.
This is an opportunity for Supervisor Hart to meet with constituents, hear their concerns about current issues, and share ways in which his office can be of assistance with county issues.
Office Hours on the Mesa
WHO: Supervisor Hart and staff
WHAT: Public office hours
WHERE: Lighthouse Coffee, 1819 Cliff Dr Suite C, Santa Barbara, CA 93109
WHEN: 12:30 -2:00 PM, Saturday February 1st, 2020