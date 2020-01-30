Is Highway 154 Really the Blood Alley We All Think It Is? 

Late last year, a 51-year-old Santa Barbara man was heading west on Highway 154 near Cachuma Lake. It was 7:15 p.m. on a Friday, and the weather was clear. According to witnesses, the driver was gunning his Lexus and trying to pass other cars along a bend of the two-lane road when he lost control and slammed broadside into an oak tree. He died at the scene. Officials said it was only dumb luck that no one else was hurt.

Community reaction matched what’s often expressed after a serious 154 crash — the highway is too dangerous, authorities aren’t protecting the good drivers from the bad ones, and the problem has gotten worse over the years.

“That used to be such a fun road to drive,” said one resident in an online forum. “Now it has become a deathtrap.” An op-ed after the incident referred to the rural route as a “carnage-strewn highway.”

But these claims also always raise a series of questions: How treacherous is the 154, really? How does its accident rate compare to other winding mountain passes? What are government leaders doing to address community concern? And is our fear of the danger based in reality, or are we influenced by bloody headlines and social media posts that agitate our anxieties and clog our memories?

Now that we’ve entered a new decade, and 10 full years of digitized collision data has become available, the Independent crunched the numbers in an attempt to answer these questions. This report combines what we discovered with interviews, research, and other new information. Click here for a searchable Google map with all 1,302 accidents from 2009 through 2019.