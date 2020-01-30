Letters Ocean Plastic Pollution

Single-use plastics are playing a leading role in choking the ocean, apart from discarded fish nets polluting the waters. As the media coordinator of a Calpirg campaign, I am a part of this student-run organization on the UC Santa Barbara campus focusing on banning the use of single plastics as they are greatly detrimental to the health and wellness of our oceans, people, and community.

Calpirg is campaigning for the banning of single-use plastics in the hope of passing the SB 54 and AB 1080 bills in the Legislature. We hope that bringing attention to issues like these will lead our Santa Barbara representatives to pass these bills and put an end to trash and plastics reaching the coasts of our oceans altogether.

