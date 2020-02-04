SBAOR President's Message That’s Who We “R”

By Staci Caplan

2020 President

Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS®

REALTORS® are real estate experts in their local communities, who abide by The National Association Realtors® (NAR) Code of Ethics and fight for real estate dreams and property rights. The National Association of Realtors® is America’s largest trade association, representing more than 1.4 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries.

REALTORS® promote professionalism and the Golden Rule through our Code of Ethics. It is a living, dynamic statement which guides REALTORS® in their daily professional lives and is the difference between a real estate agent and a REALTOR®. That’s the meaning of the trademarked “R.”

The Code contains standards of practice which outline our duties to clients and consumers, our duties to the public, and our duties to other Realtors®. Through our adherence to the Code of Ethics and the standards of practice it delineates, we elevate professionalism in our industry. We collaborate with one another, and we cooperate, to serve our clients’ best interests. The REALTOR® Code of Ethics makes REALTORS® your advocate in one of the largest transactions you’ll ever make.

Look for the “R” for reassurance, resources, and reliable guidance on the path to property ownership.

For more information, call your local REALTOR® or visit the Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS® website at sbaor.org.

Staci Caplan is a California Real Estate Broker and the owner of Pacific Crest Realty. She was born and raised in Santa Barbara and her passion for this special region translates into successful real estate transactions and thrilled clients. At our local Santa Barbara Associations of REALTORS ® , Staci has served on the Board of Directors, the Government Relations Committee, the Budget and Finance Committee, the Multiple Listing Committee, and the REALTOR ® Action Fund Committee. She can be reached at (805) 886-3970 or stacicaplan@gmail.com.

