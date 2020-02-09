Letters Will the Vote Prevail?

Republican senators, entering into historical record their rationale for acquitting Trump instead of removing him from office for corruption, obstruction of Congress, and selling out our country and our democracy to advance his personal interests.

Every single one of these Republican senators forgot the oath they took when they were sworn into office: to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic. They no longer deserve the privilege of representing the American people as a senator. It is darkness in the daytime, and the only light is cast by the bonfire of despotism into which the Republican Party is pitching our constitution.

Donald Trump has transgressed two of the oldest and gravest injunctions known to humankind — thou shalt not steal and thou shalt not bear false witness — and Republican senators have admitted that he is guilty.

But for all their professed fealty to tradition, to law and order, to knowing right from wrong, they simply do not care. They have decided that it’s not against the law to commit a crime, so long as the wicked leader of their death cult is the criminal.

A reckoning is now due. The Republicans in the Senate have shown us that they will not deliver justice, so we must deliver it ourselves.

We must do everything in our power to ensure that next elections are free, that they are fair, and that Republicans lose — as badly as possible. Republicans want to put our democracy to the torch, but together we can douse those flames and build anew.

