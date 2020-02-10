Subscribe to Independent.com | Introducing a New Way to Support Local Journalism in Santa Barbara

Theater

‘Hookman’ at UCSB

Lauren Yee’s Existential Slasher Comedy

Credit: David Bazemore
By
Mon Feb 10, 2020 | 12:51pm
Click Here For More Information About Our Subscription Service

At this point, the tropes that power the slasher film subgenre have become second nature to even the casual horror fan. Thanks to such movies as The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974), Halloween (1978), A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984), Candyman (1992), Scream (1996), and many, many others, we all know that anniversaries of traumatic events reactivate killers, and that, once the promiscuous couples have been chopped to pieces, the virginal final girl (I’m looking at you, Jamie Lee Curtis) will have to undergo a strenuous finale in order to evade the bad man’s blade. 

It’s not the most promising material for adaptation to the stage, yet Lauren Yee, one of the country’s most in-demand playwrights, has done just that with Hookman, which opens at UCSB’s Performing Arts Theater on Saturday, February 15.

As a free weekly community newspaper, we must evolve and grow in order to stay relevant and thrive in the digital space. If our reporting on the Santa Barbara community matters to you, we hope you will join us in securing a strong future for journalism in our region by supporting the Independent through a digital subscription to Independent.com. Breaking news, critical content, and our print publication will always remain free, but your support will allow us to create even more consistent, quality, independent journalism.

Charles Donelan

Executive Arts Editor

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.