Maps.com Brings Amelia Earhart’s Last Flight to Life

Santa Barbara Company Offers Free Products for International Map Day

Amelia Earhart | Credit: Courtesy | Underwood & Underwood
By
Mon Feb 10, 2020 | 1:59pm

For International Map Day on February 3, Santa Barbara–based Maps.com honored aviation trailblazer and feminist icon Amelia Earhart with a suite of free products for educators and history buffs. The company created a digital Story Map©, an educational Lesson Map™, and a printable Story Map© that traces Earhart’s fateful last flight. “We enjoy helping people gain an understanding of maps and geography as a way to inspire big picture thinking,” said Maps.com CEO John Glanville. “Geography and maps offer an exciting way to expand knowledge, spark curiosity, and inspire insights, all while gaining a deeper appreciation of what it takes to explore uncharted territories — as epitomized by Ms. Earhart.”

Visit maps.com/international-map-day.

Indy Staff

