Maps.com Brings Amelia Earhart’s Last Flight to Life
Santa Barbara Company Offers Free Products for International Map Day
For International Map Day on February 3, Santa Barbara–based Maps.com honored aviation trailblazer and feminist icon Amelia Earhart with a suite of free products for educators and history buffs. The company created a digital Story Map©, an educational Lesson Map™, and a printable Story Map© that traces Earhart’s fateful last flight. “We enjoy helping people gain an understanding of maps and geography as a way to inspire big picture thinking,” said Maps.com CEO John Glanville. “Geography and maps offer an exciting way to expand knowledge, spark curiosity, and inspire insights, all while gaining a deeper appreciation of what it takes to explore uncharted territories — as epitomized by Ms. Earhart.”