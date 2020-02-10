Maps.com Brings Amelia Earhart’s Last Flight to Life

Subscribe to Independent.com | Introducing a New Way to Support Local Journalism in Santa Barbara

Get News In Your Inbox

More Like This

For International Map Day on February 3, Santa Barbara–based Maps.com honored aviation trailblazer and feminist icon Amelia Earhart with a suite of free products for educators and history buffs. The company created a digital Story Map©, an educational Lesson Map™, and a printable Story Map© that traces Earhart’s fateful last flight. “We enjoy helping people gain an understanding of maps and geography as a way to inspire big picture thinking,” said Maps.com CEO John Glanville. “Geography and maps offer an exciting way to expand knowledge, spark curiosity, and inspire insights, all while gaining a deeper appreciation of what it takes to explore uncharted territories — as epitomized by Ms. Earhart.”

×

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Username or Email Address Password Remember Me

Not a member? Sign up here.