Subscribe to Independent.com | Introducing a New Way to Support Local Journalism in Santa Barbara

Theater

Review | Monica Bartos’s ‘Gratitude’

Self-Taught Artist Creates Work with Deep Dimension

Artist Monica Bartos in front of Santa Barbara Hospice where she work on display. | Credit: Daniel Dreifuss
By
Tue Feb 11, 2020 | 9:20am

Entering the Leigh Block Gallery, we are greeted by a beautifully rendered upraised thumb, a very fine place to start in Monica Bartos’s new solo exhibition, “Gratitude.” The thumb, with its wrinkled — a k a “lived-in” — condition, functions as both a symbol of affirmation and a bold example of the artist’s skill in the fine, challenging art of depicting hands and couplings and parts thereof.

Painted in stark and form-delineating black/white/gray hues on a beige/skin-like background, the sentinel-like thumb leads to a beautiful array of artworks strategically arranged in the space. A long back wall consists of hand paintings, mixed in with smaller, airy pen-on-paper drawings, a few tiny full-colored hand paintings, and a portrait of the artist as a serious and compassionate visage, her face awash in Neo-Fauvist palette.

As a free weekly community newspaper, we must evolve and grow in order to stay relevant and thrive in the digital space. If our reporting on the Santa Barbara community matters to you, we hope you will join us in securing a strong future for journalism in our region by supporting the Independent through a digital subscription to Independent.com. Breaking news, critical content, and our print publication will always remain free, but your support will allow us to create even more consistent, quality, independent journalism.

Josef Woodard

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.