Briefs County Approves $28M for Debris-Flow Road Repairs

The county approved $28.1 million in settlement funds with Southern California Edison to repair roadways that were used and abused by heavy machinery during the 1/9 Debris Flow recovery. Officials said certain Montecito and Carpinteria routes sustained 10-20 years’ worth of wear and tear in just a few short months. Santa Barbara County incurred an estimated $94 million in total expenses preparing for and responding to the disaster.

While some costs were paid directly by the state and federal government to the county’s fire and public-works departments, officials continue to seek reimbursements from FEMA’s Public Assistance program and Cal OES’s California Disaster Assistance Act.

Of the $28.1 million, the county is setting aside $5 million for continuing litigation with Edison.

