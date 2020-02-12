Subscribe to Independent.com | Introducing a New Way to Support Local Journalism in Santa Barbara

Briefs

County Approves $28M for Debris-Flow Road Repairs

By
Wed Feb 12, 2020 | 12:24pm

The county approved $28.1 million in settlement funds with Southern California Edison to repair roadways that were used and abused by heavy machinery during the 1/9 Debris Flow recovery. Officials said certain Montecito and Carpinteria routes sustained 10-20 years’ worth of wear and tear in just a few short months. Santa Barbara County incurred an estimated $94 million in total expenses preparing for and responding to the disaster. 

While some costs were paid directly by the state and federal government to the county’s fire and public-works departments, officials continue to seek reimbursements from FEMA’s Public Assistance program and Cal OES’s California Disaster Assistance Act. 

Of the $28.1 million, the county is setting aside $5 million for continuing litigation with Edison.

