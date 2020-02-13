Letters Facts to Counter Lies

Bruce Porter is attacking 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann for a list of “broken promises.”

His mailer comes from the Porter for Supervisor campaign, but there is nothing in it about why anyone should vote for Bruce Porter. What does he stand for? What has he accomplished?

Instead, 3rd District voters are offered a list of false statements about Joan Hartmann:

Claim: The negotiated Camp 4 agreement has led to lost revenue for local schools.

Fact: The Chumash Tribe has contributed $8.8 million to educational and childhood programs in the district. School revenue losses are the result of lost oil revenue from the 2015 oil pipeline rupture and changes to state funding formulas.

Claim: Joan has neglected infrastructure, leading to dangerous bridges and roads.

Fact: The Board of Supervisors has kept the 2015 commitment of allocating 18 percent of general revenue growth to maintaining county facilities, parks, and roads on top of a baseline commitment. SB1 means the state will provide much more money for deferred maintenance. Road maintenance will reach the board’s 2020 goal of $40 million.

Claim: Joan took cannabis money and then allowed unfettered cannabis development.

Fact: Joan led the effort to institute a cap on total acres cultivated countywide and to ban cultivation on small parcels. She directed the Planning Commission to develop additional measures that would resolve conflicts between traditional agriculture and cannabis, to further protect urban-rural boundaries, and to prevent over concentration of cannabis cultivation.

Enough lies, Mr. Porter. Or is this all you have to offer?

