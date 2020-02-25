Letters Dems Put the Country ‘On Hold’

The whole country is on hold, because the Democrats in the House of Representatives have decided to spend all of their time investigating President Trump and looking for ways to impeach him. As a result nothing in the citizens’ agenda is being accomplished. The Democrat Majority has put everything on hold until 2020 election. No national budget, not tax reform, no immigration reform, no medical reform, etc. As long as the Democrats are in charge, the citizens will get nothing but useless diversions and false accusations about everything the people want to do. The only way to restore the House actions to normalcy and reality, is to replace the Democrats who are running this detrimental national show. Millions are being spent on the search for a case against President Trump by the out-of-control, radical Democrats.

Our 24th Congressional District is occupied by such a Democrat. Salud Carbajal is Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s loyal follower. He agrees with the do-nothing Democrat agenda and voted for impeachment of President Trump. He appears now and then, doing look-good, touchy-feelies, mainly for his environmental base. But otherwise he is part and parcel owned by the Democrat agenda. He, like the other left-wing radical Democrats, needs to be voted out of office if the country is to move off hold in 2020.

A majority Republican Congress is the only way to stop wasteful spending on useless searches. A well- known Republican candidate in the 24th District is Andy Caldwell. He along with other Republican candidates in other districts must be elected to replace the “on hold” mentality in the Democrat-controlled Congress. Your vote for Andy Caldwell will make the difference in the future of America. Let’s move forward with his election to Congress.

