UCSB Presents Molière’s Tartuffe

Get News In Your Inbox

More Like This

Please Wait Sign In or Subscribe

Please Wait Purchase this article for $0.99

Everything that actor, director, and professor of theater Julie Fishell does, she does with style. Whether she’s onstage delivering a blistering wisecrack as the eccentric matriarch in Enid Graham’s new play, What Martha Did, or reimagining the musical Cabaret as an immersive theater-in-the-round experience — as she did a couple of seasons ago for the UCSB theater program — there’s the sense that Fishell is profoundly connected to a rich theatrical tradition. Having served on the faculty of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill for more than 20 years, this Juilliard graduate comes to her work with UCSB’s BFA students as one of the most experienced and sophisticated instructors of acting in the country.

×

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Username or Email Address Password Remember Me

Not a member? Sign up here.