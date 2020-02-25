Theater

UCSB Presents Molière’s Tartuffe

Theater Program Offers Up Classic Play

UCSB Dept. of Theater and Dance presents 'Tartuffe' | Credit: David Bazemore Photo
By
Tue Feb 25, 2020 | 1:45pm
Click Here For More Information About Our Subscription Service

Everything that actor, director, and professor of theater Julie Fishell does, she does with style. Whether she’s onstage delivering a blistering wisecrack as the eccentric matriarch in Enid Graham’s new play, What Martha Did, or reimagining the musical Cabaret as an immersive theater-in-the-round experience — as she did a couple of seasons ago for the UCSB theater program — there’s the sense that Fishell is profoundly connected to a rich theatrical tradition. Having served on the faculty of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill for more than 20 years, this Juilliard graduate comes to her work with UCSB’s BFA students as one of the most experienced and sophisticated instructors of acting in the country. 

Photo: David Bazemore Photo

As a free weekly community newspaper, we must evolve and grow in order to stay relevant and thrive in the digital space. If our reporting on the Santa Barbara community matters to you, we hope you will join us in securing a strong future for journalism in our region by supporting the Independent through a digital subscription to Independent.com. Breaking news, critical content, and our print publication will always remain free, but your support will allow us to create even more consistent, quality, independent journalism.

Wed Feb 26, 2020 | 01:21am
https://www.independent.com/2020/02/25/ucsb-presents-molieres-tartuffe/

Charles Donelan

Executive Arts Editor

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.