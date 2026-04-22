One805Live! 2026 | Photo: Courtesy

One805Live! is continuing to unfold its impressive lineup for its upcoming fundraiser on September 25 and 26. The two-day benefit concert will be hosted at Kevin Costner’s sweeping oceanside Summerland estate and plans to maintain its community-oriented mission.

In addition to the previously announced rock legends Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, and blues-rock staple George Thorogood, the organizers recently announced that they will be adding several new artists to their exciting lineup. On Friday, The Format, Alan Parsons Supergroup, The Four Tops, and the Plastic Harpoons will be joining the lineup. On Saturday, The Fray and Kevin Costner & Modern West will join the lineup. Plus, Samantha Ronson will put on a deejay set both nights.

Founded in the wake of Montecito’s debris flow of 2018, One508LIVE! is a nonprofit organization built on community, unity, and resilience. Through supporting first responders with important equipment and mental health programs, the organization plays a crucial role in keeping Santa Barbara’s emergency personnel healthy and thriving.

The first night of the concert will focus on peer support teams that serve first responders, while the second evening will highlight and celebrate local department chiefs who help to guide and facilitate these programs. These mission-driven evenings strengthen the overall impact of the concert.

In addition, all proceeds will go toward vital support and mental health resources for Santa Barbara County first responders.

Visit tickets.one805.org to purchase tickets for this year’s One805LIVE!