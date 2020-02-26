About Us Adri Davies, News Intern UCSB Senior Has Sights on Renewable Energy and Climate Policy

Name: Adri Davies

Title: News Intern

Photo: Eric Isaacs Adri Davies, News Intern

What got you interested in journalism, and why did you want to write for the Independent? At UCSB I spend a lot of time working on climate policy research. That’s been great, but learning important information has only motivated me to want to share it, so I thought journalism might be that intersection. As for the Independent, I’ve been coming to Santa Barbara during the summers since I was a kid and thought there was no better way to send off my senior year than diving deeper into the community I have grown to love so much.

What stories have you covered for us so far? I have covered a few stories on Congressmember Carbajal, Yusef Salaam visiting UCSB, and a review of the TV at the Pollock series, with a few news briefs in between. Most recently, I helped out with research into the life of Dr. Horace McMillan.

What’re your career plans? I’m planning to take a few years off from school and go back to work for a think tank in Washington D.C. or maybe something else in journalism or the nonprofit world. I’m interested in renewable energy and climate policy, so I hope to go to law school and practice energy or environmental law.

