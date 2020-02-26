About Us

Adri Davies, News Intern

UCSB Senior Has Sights on Renewable Energy and Climate Policy

Adri Davies, News Intern | Credit: Eric Isaacs
By
Wed Feb 26, 2020 | 4:25pm

Name: Adri Davies
Title: News Intern

Photo: Eric IsaacsAdri Davies, News Intern

What got you interested in journalism, and why did you want to write for the Independent?  At UCSB I spend a lot of time working on climate policy research. That’s been great, but learning important information has only motivated me to want to share it, so I thought journalism might be that intersection. As for the Independent, I’ve been coming to Santa Barbara during the summers since I was a kid and thought there was no better way to send off my senior year than diving deeper into the community I have grown to love so much.

What stories have you covered for us so far?  I have covered a few stories on Congressmember Carbajal, Yusef Salaam visiting UCSB, and a review of the TV at the Pollock series, with a few news briefs in between. Most recently, I helped out with research into the life of Dr. Horace McMillan.

What’re your career plans?  I’m planning to take a few years off from school and go back to work for a think tank in Washington D.C. or maybe something else in journalism or the nonprofit world. I’m interested in renewable energy and climate policy, so I hope to go to law school and practice energy or environmental law.

Thu Feb 27, 2020 | 04:53am
https://www.independent.com/2020/02/26/adri-davies-news-intern/

Indy Staff

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.