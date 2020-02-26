Angry Poodle

Big Oil Puts Big Bucks into Santa Barbara County Supervisorial Race

GOP Taps Oil Industry Money to Take Over Key Swing 3rd District Seat

The Republican Party has raised $110,000 from oil companies to pay for hit pieces savaging Joan Hartmann. | Credit: Courtesy
Wed Feb 26, 2020 | 2:00pm
WELCOME TO OUTLANDIA:  The good news is that none of us need ever be alone. At least until next Tuesday. With election season now hitting its final, fevered, flame-out frenzy, our mailboxes are always full. At the end of every day, there’s someone there to greet us. But given the tone and tenor of the messages enclosed, I’m thinking of getting a restraining order. I’d rather be stalked.

Nick Welsh

Executive Editor

