Having lived in the Santa Ynez Valley and known the owners around that time, I hate to read about the proposed changes to the venerable Mattei’s Tavern . Besides the great food, a huge part of its appeal has been its unique charm and Old West flavor. In my opinion, a glamorous facelift would destroy its main appeal. These days, one can find no end of high-end slick, glamorous, and glitzy restaurant-bars. I would beg the new owners not to add to that list.

