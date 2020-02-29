Letters Respect for Laura Capps

Your endorsement of Das Williams over Laura Capps in the District 1 election is odd and very confusing to wrap around.

While trumpeting the enhanced tax revenue, my understanding is a majority of cannabis tax dollars simply go toward enforcement of cannabis regulations. There is no specific mention of the devastating challenges faced by longtime avocado, grape, and other farmers as well as the impact to their livelihoods. Should Das Williams be re-elected, he will be clearly even more beholden to this special interest.

Furthermore, and most concerning to me, is the excuse for the rushed approvals. When you already have 17 years’ experience, you don’t succumb to “haste” and “extreme time pressure” as justification for an acknowledged extremely flawed and damaging ordinance (that the board had a year to craft not weeks). A 17-year veteran and former assemblymember shouldn’t have “thoughtless blunders” that are swept under the rug as learning moments especially with stakes so high.

As a SBUSD board member, Laura Capps had an exceptionally challenging year with tough decisions to be made each and every meeting. Whether I agreed or disagreed, it was readily evident she listened, carefully analyzed and weighed the pros/cons, and made a reasoned and thought out vote. While I don’t know Das Williams, this is opposite to the arrogance and ducking from fallout acknowledged by the Independent. By witnessing her work firsthand, I deeply respect Laura Capps. I appreciate her hard work on the SBUSD board and for the broader community in which we live. She has my support and vote, and I hope the electorate sees through the negative campaign and hit pieces by her opponent.

