Politics Endorsements 2020: March 3 Election From the Board of Supervisors to State Assembly, the ‘Santa Barbara Independent’ Presents Its Picks

Every election year, the Santa Barbara Independent researches the issues and the candidates as carefully as possible. In the races where we see clear choices, we make endorsements. We do not endorse in every race, but in those we do, we do so with confidence, or at least with a clear understanding of why we support one candidate or one ballot initiative over another. In the March 3rd Primary Election, we will be making endorsements over two Thursdays. In today’s issue, we are presenting our reasons for supporting candidates in the 35th State Assembly Race and in the Santa Barbara Board of Supervisors 3rd District. Whether you agree with our choices or not, we urge you to vote. For over three decades, we have been covering elections in Santa Barbara County, and there is one thing we can say with absolute certainty: Every vote really does count.

Photo: Paul Wellman Joan Hartmann

Joan Hartmann

3rd District County Supervisor

“Exemplary” is one of those high-minded words that should be bandied about with some care. With 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann, however, such restraint should be tossed to the winds. Her first three years in office have been just that: exemplary.

Representing the most contradictory and challenging of all five county districts, Hartmann has consistently impressed. At first blush, her soft-spoken style seems to diminish her influence on the dais. But anyone paying attention quickly grasps the power of her intelligence. Her work ethic suggests the stamina of a long-distance runner, which Hartmann, not coincidentally, happens to be. Anyone representing the 3rd District—which encompasses parts of Goleta, all of Isla Vista, the majestic Gaviota Coast, and the rolling hills of Santa Ynez Valley—wields the key swing vote that defines which way the board will tilt on such issues as climate change, oil development, housing, and cannabis. On those, Hartmann has been reliably progressive, but by no means knee-jerk.

On climate change, Hartmann does far more than “virtue signal” by voting for feel-good resolutions embracing the Green New Deal, as her right-wing critics sniffishly contend. Hartmann and her capable staff continue to push for Community Choice, an important—if impenetrably named—initiative that will allow county energy consumers to buy their juice from renewable sources. But for her intervention, this initiative might have died on the vine. Hartmann also played a key role keeping the Strauss Wind Energy Project alive through tough deliberations. It finally passed just last week. When it comes to new onshore oil and gas development proposals, you can count on Hartmann to bird-dog greenhouse gas emissions aggressively, pushing applicants toward solar installations as a more economically sensible choice. That choice has become more possible since Hartmann joined other supervisors in proposing zoning changes that, if adopted, will significantly expand where renewable energy projects can be built.

On cannabis, the hot-button issue du jour, Hartmann voted with the board majority in making the current mess, but she’s leading the charge to put the genie back in the bottle. To that end, Hartmann’s appointed planning commissioner, John Parke, has been tough and effective on the commission. Hartmann has tackled alternative transportation issues creatively by pushing such ideas as bike tourism.

As an elected official, Hartmann routinely goes beyond good intentions and what “experts” say is possible. She has an outstanding grasp of how the Rubik’s Cube of government bureaucracies fit together and how they don’t. Hartmann is not twitching with personal ambition; she’s not plotting her course up the political food chain. She’s all about right here, right now.

Of the other three candidates running, it’s worth noting that Jessica Alvarez Parfrey—an Isla Vista environmentalist—has dropped out of the race and endorsed Hartmann. As much as we admire Karen Jones, the only card-carrying Republican, for her candor and directness, we disagree with her on too many fundamental issues. Finally, there’s Bruce Porter. His positions on most issues are suspiciously vague, yet on one point he is clear; Bruce Porter has blatantly sought to discourage Isla Vista residents from voting in Isla Vista. In fact, he bragged about reducing the number of registered voters. If that isn’t voter suppression, what is?

Joan Hartmann has been an exemplary supervisor. You can’t do much better than that.

Photo: Paul Wellman Steve Bennett

Steve Bennett

State Assembly

Of the seven individuals running to represent Santa Barbara and Ventura counties in the California Assembly, Ventura County Supervisor Steve Bennett holds the dramatic edge of experience. A 20-year veteran of Ventura’s county board of supervisors, he spearheaded the 1998 groundbreaking SOAR initiative that has protected Ventura’s rich farmlands to this day from urban sprawl. As a result of that measure’s success, it was just recently re-ratified. Bennett also helped energize the campaign to defeat a proposed liquefied natural gas plant off the coast of Ventura.

His long track record as an informed environmentalist assures us that he’ll stay true to those values in Sacramento. It’s a critical point since California, desperate to solve its statewide housing crisis, is trying to override regional governments’ land-use policies. Though much still needs to be done by local communities, a top-down, one-size-fits-all solution is dangerously wrong. Bennett will fight to hold the line.

Bennett ​— ​yes, a craggy, old white man ​— ​it turns out, is as much a pragmatist and leader as he is a flag waver. His mind works toward solving problems. He led the charge to improve foster care, recognizing that too often the homeless of tomorrow are the foster kids of today. And recently, he participated in a difficult, but eventually successful effort to open a new homeless shelter in Ventura, the first in eons.

An ardent supporter of alternative transportation, he’s been a leader in regional efforts to create a network of bikeways along the coast to promote bicycle tourism. But he has also pushed his own public works department, when working on repaving road jobs, to create safer shoulders for cyclists. Bennett enlisted many in the business community ​— ​some of the same ones so angry about his SOAR initiative ​— ​to help lobby for the modest funding this crucial infrastructure needed. Such incremental improvements, while hardly sexy, go a long way toward enticing motorists out of their cars and onto their bikes. Little wonder he was endorsed by the Sierra Club.

After a long career as a high school teacher and school administrator, Bennett knows firsthand that how Sacramento made decisions about education policy will trickle down into the classrooms. Little wonder he was endorsed by the California Teachers Association.

But it is worth wondering why Ventura County Firefighters have endorsed Bennett, when in the wake of the Thomas Fire disaster, Bennett vigorously questioned how effectively firefighters had been deployed? When he got stonewalled, he sued on his own dime to get the information. Disaster response planning, he argued, is too crucial to give those in charge a free pass. It seems the firefighters agreed.

For readers of the Independent, it might seem strange to endorse so enthusiastically a candidate from Ventura for a seat so long held by Santa Barbara politicians. Certainly Cathy Murillo, Santa Barbara’s mayor the past two years and councilmember before that, is a viable candidate. On the council dais, Murillo has been a voice for neglected communities, an advocate for affordable housing, and a courageous spokesperson for endangered species such as the steelhead trout. But she will not have completed her first full term as mayor when the Assembly term begins. Her tenure as mayor got off to a very rocky start ​— ​she was sworn in the same day that the debris flow struck ​— ​and she then found herself enmeshed in chronic personality conflicts with councilmember Jason Dominguez, who is also running for this same seat. With Murillo’s nemesis now off the council, the tone and tenor of council proceedings is already much improved, and we’re confident Murillo will make the most of this new opportunity.

Steve Bennett, who has so much skill, intelligence, and experience, is ready to serve us all well in Sacramento. We are fortunate to have such a candidate to send to the state capital.

