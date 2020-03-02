Letters Demand More

Your recent endorsement (sort of) of our 1st District Supervisor lauded the fact that “he made sure that water got passed out” following the most deadly natural disaster in our history. I don’t question the compassion or the need, but is this the best our $1.1 billion county with 4,200 employees can do?

How about a climate conference that included national thought leaders? Or, meaningful public funding for innovative and privately conceived projects? Or, a local satellite office as people rebuild and have questions re: insurance, permits, etc.

We can’t keep accepting mediocrity and allowing our public servants to label it “excellent.” We can do better!

