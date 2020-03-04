Film Banff Mountain Film Festival at the Arlington UCSB’s Arts & Lectures Presents Armchair Adventure on Screen

The ever-popular Banff Mountain Film Festival, presented by UCSB’s Arts & Lectures, will once again light up the Arlington Theatre screen, showcasing 18 outdoor documentaries over two days from around the globe. Here is the lineup:

Day 1: Wednesday, March 11, 7:30 p.m.

Good Morning — This four-minute film shows skier Richard Permin on his morning routine of traversing the snowy rooftops of Avoriaz, a French resort in the Alps.

Camel Finds Water — Surfer Trevor Gordon finds an abandoned fishing boat hull in a California field, restores it, then takes it on a trip from Santa Barbara to British Columbia in search of waves.

The Imaginary Line — In February 2019, during the longest government shutdown in history, people from the U.S.A. and Mexico collaborate to create a highline across the border.

Spectre Expedition — Mission Antarctica — Three friends attempt to summit the Spectre, the most remote mountain on Earth, by kite skiing nearly 2,000 km round trip while battling wind, frostbite, crevasses, and wrong turns.

Charge — Four top Canadian free skiers and a world-champ drone pilot spend one week “charging” through the 58,000 acres of Chatter Creek, BC, facing alpine bowls, glaciers, and tree runs.

Chasing Monsters — This short follows Australian photographer Nick Moir, storm chaser extraordinaire, as he heaves himself toward the massive storms that speed through Tornado Alley in the Midwest.

A Nordic Skater — Filmmaker Paulius Neverbickas’s short tells the story of photographer Per Sollerman as he cross-country skates across frozen lakes and fjords surrounding Olso, Norway.

Electric Greg — Endurance mountaineer Greg Hill decides to ascend 100 peaks without using any fossil fuels.

Reel Rock 13: Up to Speed — Filmmaker Zachary Barr explores the sport of speed climbing, once considered a fringe activity but now a competition in the 2020 Olympics.

Danny Daycare — Street-trials master Danny MacAskill takes kids on a bike ride around Scotland.

Photo: Courtesy Danny Daycare

Day 2: Thursday, March 12, 7:30 p.m.

The Flip — This award-winning short sees French skydiver Remi Angeli attempt his first-ever gainer flip during a base jump from a bridge in Mexico.

Defiance — Three top snowboarders ride some of the steepest mountain terrain Canada has to offer.

Into the Canyon (Tour Edit) — National Geographic filmmaker/photographer Pete McBride and former Time staff writer turned book author Kevin Fedarko document their 750-mile journey on foot through the length of the Grand Canyon.

Surfer Dan — Michigan resident Dan Schetter finds surfing adventure on the shores of Lake Superior, which include freezing temperatures, chunks of ice, deadly currents, and strong winds.

Bayandalai — Lord of the Taiga — A Dukhas tribe elder, Bayandalai, is the last of the great nomadic reindeer herders in northern Mongolia.

Photo: Courtesy Bayandalai — Lord of the Taiga

The Ladakh Project — French slalom canoeist spends seven days paddling the treacherous Tsarap, Zanskar, and Indus rivers, three rivers that run through the Tibetan plateau region.

Gone Tomorrow: Kentucky Ice Climbing — A crew of Kentuckian ice climbers explore Appalachian hollers to find new ice routes before they melt.

Hors Piste (Off Road) — This French-made, BAFTA Award–winning animated film tells the story of two top mountain rescuers whose latest mission tests their determination.

4•1•1 | The Banff Mountain Film Festival runs Wednesday, March 11, and Thursday, March 12, at 7:30 p.m. See artsandlectures.ucsb.edu or call (805) 893-3535.

Add to Favorites