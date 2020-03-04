Review | ‘A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon’

Get News In Your Inbox

None of the characters speak in A Shaun of the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon . Instead, director Richard Starzack lets his flock of witty sight gags do the talking. That’s usually the case with an Aardmen production, and it’s especially so in this homage to the sci-fi genre. Spoofing everything from Signs to 2001: A Space Odyssey, Shaun and his fellow sheep waltz through their stop-motion world at light speed, saving an alien along the way. Audiences young and old will laugh. Whenever toast becomes “the monolith” or pizza a flying saucer, it’s one giant leap for lambkind.

Witty Sight Gags to Make Young and Old Laugh

