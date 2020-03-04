Announcement Santa Ynez Valley Traffic Improvements Community Meeting

Results from public input and analysis of traffic circulation and safety improvements will be presented at the meeting. The public is encouraged to join in the discussion.

Santa Barbara, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Association of Governments and the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians are hosting a Traffic Circulation and Safety community meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 26, 2020, in Solvang to discuss potential improvements to key traffic corridors in Santa Ynez Valley. This is the second community meeting of the Traffic Circulation and Safety Study that will feature results from public input and technical analysis on various improvements being considered.

The Santa Ynez Traffic Circulation and Safety Study is intended to comprehensively assess and identify needed current and future circulation and safety improvements. The overarching goal is to achieve a better quality of life for the community and those who use the roadways – pedestrians, motorists, cyclists.

“My vision for the Traffic Safety and Circulation Study is one where improvements are shaped by local Santa Ynez Valley residents who understand the issues first-hand,” said Supervisor Joan Hartmann, SBCAG Director who represents Valley residents. “We received suggestions from over 100 participants who took the time to attend the bus tour in spring 2019, and the community meeting last fall. We urge all community members to attend the March 26th community meeting and share your views. Engaging our local stakeholders is at the heart of this process and we look forward to broad community participation.”

The public will discuss potential improvements being considered including:

Installation of either a roundabout, traffic signal, or all-way stop-control at the Roblar Ave/SR-154 intersection as a traffic calming/speed reduction measure, to replace the current two-way stop-controlled operation.

Addition of a pedestrian scramble crosswalk operation at the Alisal Dr/SR-246 (Mission Drive) intersection, which would allow pedestrians to cross in all directions (including diagonally) within an exclusive phase (vehicle traffic would stop in all directions for that phase).

The Santa Ynez Valley is primarily served by a series of state highways: SR 154, SR 246 and US 101. These state highways handle an increased demand of regional, tourist, and local trips, and also serve as “main street” for several of the cities and communities in the Santa Ynez Valley. As such, there are competing demands on the highway network from passenger vehicles, transit, trucks, cyclists, and pedestrians. Santa Ynez Valley Traffic Circulation & Safety Study is an 18-month long study. A bus tour of the study area was conducted in February 2019 and a public workshop in September 2019. The March 26, 2020 community meeting will be the final public workshop before the study is completed by June 2020.

Public input is critical to establish a vision for traffic and safety projects that the community supports. The public is encouraged to join this important discussion.

What: Santa Ynez Valley Traffic Circulation & Safety Study Community Meeting

When: 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 26, 2020

Where: Hotel Corque Harvest B Room, 400 Alisal Road, Solvang, CA 92464. Parking is available at the hotel.

