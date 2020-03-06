Breaking News | Ventura County Reports First Case of Coronavirus

By Danielle Aubuchon, S.B.
Fri Mar 06, 2020 | 5:49pm

My husband and I just read, with great alarm, that there is a cruise ship currently docked in Santa Barbara that is allowing passengers to disembark and visit our city. In addition, it is reported that other such cruise ships are on their way to Santa Barbara.

This is not the time for officials to prioritize tourism dollars over the health of our citizens. Should any of our citizens come down with the virus as a result of this ill-considered lack of preparedness, then you will be held responsible for the illnesses and, heaven forbid, deaths associated with such poor foresight.

