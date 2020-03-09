ABR’s ADA Limit

Get News In Your Inbox

Regarding your reporting on the ABR’s approval of the 11 Anacapa Street development, your choice of the words “Members of the ABR were more concerned with the color and location of the light stands, street trees, and landscape schemes than with the issues raised by disability access advocate Will Rehling … ” misleads the reader by implying the board has control over access issues. It does not. ABR’s charge covers exclusively the mass, bulk, size and scale of architecture and landscape, and the project’s compatibility with its neighborhood. To imply otherwise is false and irresponsible.

