Brittany Howard Interviewed

Alabama Shakes Singer Goes Solo, Comes to Arlington Theatre

Brittany Howard finds freedom after Alabama Shakes with new solo album | Credit: Brantley Gutierrez
By
Mon Mar 09, 2020 | 4:02pm
With the 2019 solo release Jaime, Brittany Howard stepped away from her role as lead singer of Alabama Shakes and into a new phase of passionate self-invention. For Jaime, which is named after an older sister who died tragically at age 13, Howard wrote all the songs, played all the guitar parts, and pushed herself to become an even more adventurous artist than she was on the Shakes’ groundbreaking Sound & Color in 2015. 

Weaving together a wide range of influences — vintage soul, as always, but also Prince, hip-hop, acoustic ballads, and psychedelia — Howard nevertheless made something concrete and coherent out of a life that has been changing rapidly for a decade. When she arrives at The Arlington Theatre on Wednesday, March 18, she will come with a great band, awesome back-up singers, and a renewed sense of purpose that makes all of the music she’s playing right now sound joyful and heroic. The Independent caught up with Howard by phone a few weeks ago. The transcript below has been edited for length and clarity.

Charles Donelan

Executive Arts Editor

