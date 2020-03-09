Breaking News | ‘Grand Princess’ Cruise Ship Canceled amid Coronavirus Concerns

Visual Arts

‘March 8 by 8 Women’ at the Glass Box Gallery UCSB

Multimedia Exhibition Celebrates International Women’s Day

‘March 8 by 8 Women’ exhibit at the Glass Box Gallery celebrates International Women’s Day | Credit: Courtesy
By
Mon Mar 09, 2020 | 3:59pm
Click Here For More Information About Our Subscription Service

For Elisa Ortega Montilla, the artist and curator behind this weeklong exhibit at UCSB’s Glass Box Gallery, the lack of attention paid here in California to the March 8 celebration of International Women’s Day came as something of a shock. In Spain, where Ortega grew up, this holiday is a bigger deal, and she expected that more women would be aware of it when she moved here. Sensing an opportunity to do something about it, she rallied a group of eight women artists who live in California and have international backgrounds to put together this show, the full title of which is March 8 by 8 Women.

The participants are Daniela Campins, Yumiko Glover, Francesca Lalanne, Labkhand Olfatmanesh, Shirin Rastin, Maria Rendón, Celia Herrera Rodriguez, and Cintia Alejandra Segovia, and the Event sponsors include the UCSB MultiCultural Center, the Professional Women’s Association, and the UCSB Art Department. 

As a free weekly community newspaper, we must evolve and grow in order to stay relevant and thrive in the digital space. If our reporting on the Santa Barbara community matters to you, we hope you will join us in securing a strong future for journalism in our region by supporting the Independent through a digital subscription to Independent.com. Breaking news, critical content, and our print publication will always remain free, but your support will allow us to create even more consistent, quality, independent journalism.

Tue Mar 10, 2020 | 02:34am
https://www.independent.com/2020/03/09/march-8-by-8-women-at-the-glass-box-gallery-ucsb/

Charles Donelan

Executive Arts Editor

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.