‘March 8 by 8 Women’ at the Glass Box Gallery UCSB

For Elisa Ortega Montilla, the artist and curator behind this weeklong exhibit at UCSB’s Glass Box Gallery, the lack of attention paid here in California to the March 8 celebration of International Women’s Day came as something of a shock. In Spain, where Ortega grew up, this holiday is a bigger deal, and she expected that more women would be aware of it when she moved here. Sensing an opportunity to do something about it, she rallied a group of eight women artists who live in California and have international backgrounds to put together this show, the full title of which is March 8 by 8 Women.

The participants are Daniela Campins, Yumiko Glover, Francesca Lalanne, Labkhand Olfatmanesh, Shirin Rastin, Maria Rendón, Celia Herrera Rodriguez, and Cintia Alejandra Segovia, and the Event sponsors include the UCSB MultiCultural Center, the Professional Women’s Association, and the UCSB Art Department.