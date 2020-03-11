Letters Rolling Democratic Dice

The Democratic National Committee establishment and the mainstream media strike back. Down with Sanders, up with Biden.

However, no one is talking about the elephant in the room. The question must be asked: Is Joe Biden capable of being president of the United States? Are we watching a decline in his mental and cognitive capabilities? Does he have a history of gaffes, inappropriate touching of children and women, and mental lapses and confusion?

Being president of the United States is the hardest, most stressful, demanding job in the world. It takes a strong clear-thinking person to handle the job.

Why is the DNC backing such a weak candidate? Is it to get rid of Sanders in the primary, to set up the situation where super delegates will choose a compromise candidate, or so that a possible Biden president be forced to sit down and let the vice president take over? Time will tell.

This is a frightening, serious situation. America’s security, survival, and leadership are at state.

