Free Cruises in the Time of the Coronavirus

Phone Solicitations Offer Great Vacations and No Worries about COVID-19

The World, a cruise ship of condominiums, parked offshore from the Santa Barbara Harbor | Credit: Paul Wellman/S.B. Independent
By
Thu Mar 12, 2020 | 10:31am

This morning, a charming young woman named Nancy called to let me know that I had qualified for an amazing free cruise to the Bahamas. Now, like many of you, this wasn’t the first time that something this special had been offered to me. In fact, one of my semi-retirement hobbies is trying to get myself removed from as many call lists as possible. Although there are extraordinary deals on everything from home security systems to jaw-dropping credit card discounts, I’d prefer to be left alone. So, I patiently waited while I was transferred from my robo-caller to my live operator, Nancy.

But before I could politely ask to be taken off her call list, Nancy immediately let me know there had never been a better time to take a cruise. And it was absolutely free! All I had to do was tell friends about my fun-packed experience on her luxurious ship.

I was stunned. This seemed the equivalent of a World War II German operator offering an all-expenses paid train trip to the Eastern Front. I asked her how often she had heard the term “coronavirus.” 

Thu Mar 12, 2020 | 20:03pm
https://www.independent.com/2020/03/12/free-cruises-in-the-time-of-the-coronavirus/

David Obst

