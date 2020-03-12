Free Cruises in the Time of the Coronavirus

This morning, a charming young woman named Nancy called to let me know that I had qualified for an amazing free cruise to the Bahamas. Now, like many of you, this wasn’t the first time that something this special had been offered to me. In fact, one of my semi-retirement hobbies is trying to get myself removed from as many call lists as possible. Although there are extraordinary deals on everything from home security systems to jaw-dropping credit card discounts, I’d prefer to be left alone. So, I patiently waited while I was transferred from my robo-caller to my live operator, Nancy.

But before I could politely ask to be taken off her call list, Nancy immediately let me know there had never been a better time to take a cruise. And it was absolutely free! All I had to do was tell friends about my fun-packed experience on her luxurious ship.

I was stunned. This seemed the equivalent of a World War II German operator offering an all-expenses paid train trip to the Eastern Front. I asked her how often she had heard the term “coronavirus.”