Laguna Blanca School Moves to Remote Learning

In the interest of protecting the health and safety of the larger Santa Barbara community and out of an abundance of caution, Laguna Blanca School will move to a remote learning model on both campuses for the week of March 16-20. While both campuses will remain open, no classes will be held on campus beginning Monday, March 16.

“Given the information we have received about COVID-19 (coronavirus), we believe it is important for us to encourage social distancing and protect the vulnerable populations in our area,” says Head of School Rob Hereford.

Next Monday, March 16, and Tuesday, March 17, Laguna faculty will be on campus working to finalize the remote learning plans and resources that will be used in the coming weeks.

Classes will resume for students remotely on Wednesday, March 18 and will continue through Friday, March 20 ahead of spring break.

Our scheduled two-week spring break will begin at the close of school on Friday, March 20. While our intent is to reopen on Monday, April 6, the past few weeks have shown how quickly conditions can change. We will provide updates about returning to regular operations as more information becomes available.

