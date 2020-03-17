Letters Don’t Duck the Chik

I found myself nodding in agreement all the way through Tyler Hayden’s “I Risked Life and Limb for Chick-Fil-A.” First, the food is mediocre at best, but I strongly believe in personal choice in fast food poison. I’ve tried it three or four times and thought, Why? It’s lousy tasting junk food. But the traffic situation is terrible.

The owners and the city have to do something, and fast, before somebody on a bike gets killed, and the city gets sued for allowing an obvious hazard. Mandatory use of the parking spaces with service brought out directly to the cars? A second pick-up lane? Do it!

