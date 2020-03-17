Additional Information Fire Department: In Response to the COVID-19 Outbreak

In response to the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent social distancing policies, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department would like to communicate to the public the adjustments in which we will be operating.

1. Emergency response will not change. Our stations are fully staffed and able to

respond to any emergencies that the community might face. Our first responders will be instituting enhanced personal protective equipment and procedures such as:

• Maintaining six feet of distance for initial assessment, when possible.

• Donning enhanced PPE on calls of suspected respiratory infection or flu- like symptoms.

• Placing mask on patient, when possible.

• An Isolation and Quarantine Contingency Plan has been established for the safety of Fire Department personnel.

2. The Planning and Engineering and Inspection Services sections will also have

altered protocols:

• Virtual inspections will be conducted on large facilities.

• Fire Protection Certificates will be reviewed remotely.

• The Solvang operations office will be closed to the public, but available for phone calls and scheduled appointments.

3. Fire stations will be closed to the public:

• Notices will be posted on the front door of each station, directing visitors to call the station to conduct business.

• An exception will be made for any medical emergency that would require member(s) of the public to enter a station for treatment.

• Fire stations will remain available for the Safe Surrender program.

4. Effective immediately all engine company business safety inspections will be

discontinued until further notice.

Serving the cities of Buellton, Goleta, and Solvang, and the Communities of Casmalia, Cuyama, Gaviota, Hope Ranch, Los Alamos, Los Olivos, Mission Canyon, Mission Hills, Orcutt, Santa Maria, Sisquoc, and Vandenberg Village

Rob Heckman Deputy Fire Chief Administration

Woody Enos Deputy Fire Chief Operations

5. All personnel, both in the stations and office positions, are practicing social

distancing:

• Employees are encouraged to maintain the recommended 6-foot distance from one another.

• Conference call or Skype sessions are being used in place of in-person meetings.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department headquarters remains operational during normal business hours. In light of the social distancing measures currently in place, please use the following methods to contact headquarters staff:

• General HQ line: (805) 681-5500

• www.SBCfire.com (visit the Contact Us page to submit a message to HQ)

• Solvang Operations: 805-686-5077

Contact Information: Captain Daniel Bertucelli Information Officer Office 805-681-5531 Cell 805-896-6336 News Line 805-681-5546 Email Daniel.Bertucelli@sbcfire.com Twitter @SBCFireInfo

All Santa Barbara County Fire Department News Releases are available at www.sbcfire.com



