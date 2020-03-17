Biz Handcrafted Urns for Your Loved One’s Cremains Santa Barbara Ceramicists Michael and Christine Adcock Make Art for the Afterlife

Santa Barbara native Michael Adcock started his career as a ceramicist right after graduating from UC Santa Cruz in 1972, but it wasn’t until 2000 that he and his wife, Christine Adcock, began turning their vessels into urns for cremated remains.

“While exhibiting our work at art festivals around the country, customers began to repeatedly ask us if our lidded ceramic vessels could be used as urns,” said Michael. So they developed a line of urns that are inlaid with floral and botanical collages and framed in black bamboo, which quickly became popular.

“The urns have received a wonderful response from people looking for a more life-affirming resting place for the cremains of the deceased, as opposed to the traditional urn designs offered in funeral homes,” said Michael. “Whether kept in the home, placed in a columbarium niche, or used to scatter their contents in a place of special significance, they honor the life of their recipient and remind us of a life we’ve loved.”

Learn more at adcockstudios.com.

