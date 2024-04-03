Workzones Santa Barbara Is Geared Up for Podcasting

Do you have a niche interest? Maybe it’s a TV show you’re obsessed with? A hobby like cooking? Chances are, someone else shares your passion, so why not talk about it in a podcast? If you’re not sure where to start, Workzones Santa Barbara is now offering all of the equipment and support needed to record, film, and produce a professional podcast.

Started in 2012 by experienced entrepreneurs, according to their website, “Workzones is an innovative flex space concept designed to support all hybrid work models with maximum productivity, flexibility, and community.” As an alternative to office space, Workzones encourages creativity and collaboration among like-minded individuals and offers access to workshops, networking events, and professional speaker seminars.

In order to help their customers adapt to the remote and hybrid work structures brought on by the pandemic, Workzones partnered with Hypecats in 2020. Hypecats is a group of tech experts and webinar consultants that produce hybrid and virtual events and are now working with Workzones to create top-notch podcasts. “In collaboration with Workzones office member Michael Kramer of Hypecats, we are able to offer a studio with state-of-the-art professional equipment and technical assistance,” Workzones shared on LinkedIn.

Before the first session, Workzones provides a 30-minute training on how to use and set up all of the devices, including top-of-the-line microphones, cameras, and lights. The room is fully soundproofed and decked out with monitors and greenscreens for visual aids and customization. For a virtual tour of the space, go to workzones.com/podcast-studio-pricing.

Unlike traditional office spaces, Workzones offers flexibility with various membership plans and welcomes drop-ins. Adapting with technology and modern job cycles, Workzones is “a place where you don’t have to commit to years-long, soul-crushing leases.”

Ready to start that podcast yet? If so, visit workzones.com/podcast-studio-pricing.