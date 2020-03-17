Coronavirus Santa Barbara County Reports Second COVID-19 Case Person Infected Through Contact with Known Patient in San Luis Obispo

This morning, Dr. Van Do-Reynoso announced Santa Barbara County’s second confirmed case of COVID-19. The report from Santa Barbara County’s head of Public Health came during a current status report at the Board of Supervisor’s meeting in Santa Maria on March 17.



Dr. Do-Reynoso had few details to share, but she stated the individual was in their fifties and was believed to have contracted the disease from a known case living in San Luis Obispo.



The report came to her staff last night around 10:30 p.m., and they immediately began their investigation. Her information was as of 6 a.m. this morning.



Do-Reynoso also revealed a much higher number of tests conducted for coronavirus: 128 tests. At last night’s press conference, she had explained that Public Health’s previous test numbers had been only those performed by her department. The new elevated number included tests from other providers like clinics and private doctors. Of those 128 tests, 31 were negative and 95 were pending. The positive count has risen now to two.



This report will be updated as more information becomes available.



